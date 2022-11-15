Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares mixed while oil falls on China COVID outlook

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%

US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower as investors gauge Fed's policy path

Losses accelerate into close of choppy session

Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

The index tumbled 3.9% last week, its worst performance since March 2020

Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.75 a barrel

From Binance to Voyager, crypto firms' exposure to FTX is coming to light

Binance had previously held $580 million worth of FTT, of which "we only sold quite a small portion, we still hold a large bag", said Zhao

Gold steadies near 3-month high on hopes of smaller Fed hikes

Specs trim net short positions in COMEX gold

