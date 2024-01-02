PHOTO
Asia shares get 2024 to steady start with busy data calendar in focus
Risk appetite was strong after global shares ended 2023 with their biggest annual rise in four years
Bitcoin above $45,000 for first time since April 2022
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, was 1% higher at $2,376
Oil jumps 1% in New Year after U.S. forces repel Houthis in Red Sea
Brent crude rose $1.03, or 1.3%, to $78.07 a barrel
Gold kicks off 2024 on higher note on US Fed rate-cut hopes
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,068.29 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Saudi shares make positive start to 2024
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.6%
Rupee may struggle on weak Asian peers, likely muted inflows
The dollar index inched up and Asian currencies were broadly lower
