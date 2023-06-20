Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares fall on China's modest rate cut

China, in a highly anticipated move, cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday

Dollar buoyant; yuan wobbles after China cuts lending benchmarks

The offshore yuan dipped slightly following the decision and was down more than 0.1% at 7.1734 per dollar

Oil prices mixed ahead of China lending benchmarks decision

Brent crude was 3 cents higher at $76.12 a barrel

Gold steady as traders await Powell testimony for rate cues

Spot gold held its ground at $1,950.89 per ounce

London stocks lag as miners slip; AstraZeneca weighs

AstraZeneca down on report of China business spin off plan

China demand concerns pressure copper prices

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $8,543 per metric tonne

