Asia shares fall on China's modest rate cut
China, in a highly anticipated move, cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday
Dollar buoyant; yuan wobbles after China cuts lending benchmarks
The offshore yuan dipped slightly following the decision and was down more than 0.1% at 7.1734 per dollar
Oil prices mixed ahead of China lending benchmarks decision
Brent crude was 3 cents higher at $76.12 a barrel
Gold steady as traders await Powell testimony for rate cues
Spot gold held its ground at $1,950.89 per ounce
London stocks lag as miners slip; AstraZeneca weighs
AstraZeneca down on report of China business spin off plan
China demand concerns pressure copper prices
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $8,543 per metric tonne
