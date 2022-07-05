Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks edge higher; growth, inflation fears check gains

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.3%, having erased part of the early morning gains

Gold inches down as U.S. bond yields bounce back

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce

Brent up as strike in Norway threatens to disrupt oil, gas output

Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 0.7%, to $114.32 a barrel

Aussie ascendant before RBA; yen pressured by rising U.S. yields

The U.S. dollar was up 0.35% at 136.165 yen

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon