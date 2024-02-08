Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Index (TASI) ended January 2024 at the level of 11,796.63 points with a total value of traded shares amounting to about SAR195.94 billion, through 11.87 million transactions, according to the monthly statistical report issued by the Saudi Tadawul, with the index recording its highest closing point on January 7, 2024 at the level of 12,285.07 points.



The index achieved an annual growth rate of 9.30%, compared with the same period in 2023, when it was at the level of 10,792.85 points, and the market value of the issued shares reached SAR10,673.99 billion at the end of January 2024, while the total number of shares traded during January reached 8.19 billion.



As for the Saudi Parallel Stock Index (NOMU), it closed at the level of 24,986.68 points in January 2024, achieving an annual estimated growth of 30.54%, compared with the same period in 2023.



Notably, the index reached its highest closing point on January 25, 2024, at the level of 25,248.70 points, while the value of the shares traded amounted to SAR644.12 million executed through 61,036 transactions during January 2024. The market value of the shares issued amounted to SAR 47.67 billion, and the total number of shares traded for January reached 40.97 million shares.