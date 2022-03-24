Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking an upbeat mood on Wall Street, while higher commodity prices also boosted sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.64% lower at 21,932.18 on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis entered its second month.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3% as investors assessed the potential for new supply in tight markets amid prospects of a new Iran deal. Spot gold inched 0.14% higher.

TOP STORIES

A unit of Canada's Brookfield and fund manager Morrison & Co entered an exclusivity deed with Uniti Group on Thursday, after a Macquarie-led consortium offered A$5 per share ($3.73) for the Australian telecom firm.

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday forecast a deficit of a C$463 million ($369 million) in the 2022-23 fiscal year, less than a fifth of last year's C$2.6 billion deficit, as stronger oil and potash prices bring in more revenue.

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)