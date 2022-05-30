Top Dubai Financial Market (DFM)-listed companies, including the new entrant Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), are set to be part of a London investor roadshow next month amid measures by the exchange to revive itself.

The DFM plans to organize its annual 2022 International Investors Roadshow on 9th and 10th June 2022, in collaboration with HSBC, it said in a statement on Monday.

Among the other companies participating are Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, DP World, Amanat, Aramex, and DFM Company.

The roadshow is expected to attract foreign investment to Dubai’s capital markets—DFM and Nasdaq Dubai.

The exchange is resuming the in-person roadshows--initiated in 2007--but were organized virtually during the past two years as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com