World shares rise, oil falls 13% on diplomacy, OPEC nation's pledge
Moscow warned it was considering a response to the U.S. ban on Russian oil and energy imports
Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact
"The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market," al-Mazrouei said
Euro stands tall as investors cheer Ukraine talks
The euro was trading at $1.1047 after jumping 1.6% on Wednesday
Gold prices drop 1% as yields, risk appetite rebound
Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,975.69 per ounce
