Stocks stall as US rates seen higher for longer

Fed pauses but projects more hikes

US Stocks: US stocks end mixed after Fed signals more rate hikes to come

Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes by year end

Oil prices tick up as markets look to key Chinese economic data

Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.41 a barrel

Dollar rallies in Asia after Fed signals rate hikes; yen, kiwi slide

The dollar index rose 0.26% to 103.3, recovering from a four-week low of 102.66 on Wednesday

Gold hits three-month low as hawkish Fed remarks support dollar

Gold touches its lowest since March 17

HSBC, Standard Chartered face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT

UK-based lenders and the Bank of China were questioned by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last month

