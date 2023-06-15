PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Stocks stall as US rates seen higher for longer
Fed pauses but projects more hikes
US Stocks: US stocks end mixed after Fed signals more rate hikes to come
Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes by year end
Oil prices tick up as markets look to key Chinese economic data
Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.41 a barrel
Dollar rallies in Asia after Fed signals rate hikes; yen, kiwi slide
The dollar index rose 0.26% to 103.3, recovering from a four-week low of 102.66 on Wednesday
Gold hits three-month low as hawkish Fed remarks support dollar
Gold touches its lowest since March 17
HSBC, Standard Chartered face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT
UK-based lenders and the Bank of China were questioned by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last month
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon