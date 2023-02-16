Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend

Fed funds futures price U.S. rates higher for longer

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends higher after strong retail sales data

Retail sales up 3% in Jan vs. est. of 1.8% rise

Oil edges up as market shrugs off U.S. inventory surge

U.S. crude inventories soar by more than 16 mln bbls - EIA

Dollar climbs on higher rate expectations, Aussie slides on jobs shock

The greenback surged on the back of the data release and clung to most of those gains on Thursday

Gold eases as bets for more Fed rate hikes blunt appeal

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,835.26 per ounce

Charlie Munger says crypto fans are 'idiots'

Munger also doubled down on his recent Wall Street Journal editorial calling for the U.S. government to follow China and ban cryptocurrency

