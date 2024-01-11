PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Stocks rise ahead of US inflation data; SEC approves bitcoin ETFs
SEC approves first U.S.-listed ETF to track bitcoin
Oil prices tick up as Middle East tensions rise
U.S. crude inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended on Jan. 5 to 432.4 million barrels
Gold edges higher as dollar slips ahead of US inflation data
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,028.19 per ounce
Why a US bitcoin ETF is a game-changer for crypto
Multiple asset managers have applied for bitcoin ETFs since 2013, but the SEC rejected them on the grounds they would be vulnerable to market manipulation
Yen lags while dollar waits on US CPI
The dollar has steadied in early 2024
US Stocks: Stocks climb as megacaps lead; inflation data, earnings on deck
Boeing bounces after two-day slump
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon