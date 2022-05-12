Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Shares drop as stubborn U.S. inflation stokes worries on rates, economy

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%

Oil slips more than 1%, dogged by recession fears

U.S. crude stocks jump on strategic reserves release - EIA

Dollar hovers near 2-decade high as CPI keeps aggressive U.S. rate hikes likely

The dollar index slipped about 0.1% to 103.92 on Thursday

Gold gains as dollar, Treasury yields weaken after U.S. inflation data

A weaker dollar makes gold attractive for overseas buyers

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon