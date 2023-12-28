Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Asia shares at five-month highs as rate bets pile up

Japan's Nikkei was off 0.4% as a rebound in the yen has kept its gains for December to a minimum



Gold climbs to 3-week high as US rate cut bets firm

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,097.10 per ounce



Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Brent crude futures climbed 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.85 a barrel by 0133 GMT



US Stocks: Wall St ekes out modest gains as S&P 500 hovers near all-time closing high

The three major U.S. stock indexes oscillated between modest gains and losses throughout the session



Bruised dollar wobbles as traders eye US rate cuts next year

The dollar index fell to a fresh five month low



MicroStrategy buys bitcoin worth $615.7mln ahead of SEC's spot ETF decision

MicroStrategy's move to buy bitcoin to protect the value of its reserve assets has helped strengthen the appeal of the firm's stock

