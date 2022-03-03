PHOTO
Oil leads mad resource rush, leave equities behind
Fed Powell favours 25 bps March hike
Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
Brent crude futures rallied to $116.83 a barrel
Gold flat as Fed assuages fears of aggressive rate hike
Spot gold held its ground at $1,927.18
Euro pinned as war stokes stagflation fears
Sterling has been tugged lower with the euro since Russia's invasion
