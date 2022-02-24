PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Equities sell off and U.S. dollar gains on escalating Russia/ Ukraine fears
MSCI World index down about 1% after rising earlier
Oil rises as U.S. says Russian attack on Ukraine may occur soon
Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 0.75%, to $97.57 a barrel
Gold rises as escalating Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven bids
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,912.40 per ounce
Dollar edges up as Ukraine developments dent risk appetite
Investors weigh escalation risks in Ukraine
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon