Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Equities sell off and U.S. dollar gains on escalating Russia/ Ukraine fears

MSCI World index down about 1% after rising earlier

Oil rises as U.S. says Russian attack on Ukraine may occur soon

Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 0.75%, to $97.57 a barrel

Gold rises as escalating Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven bids

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,912.40 per ounce

Dollar edges up as Ukraine developments dent risk appetite

Investors weigh escalation risks in Ukraine

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon