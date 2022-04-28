PHOTO
Earnings help stocks but dollar bulls show nerves
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%
Oil edges lower as mass COVID testing begins in China
Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.95 a barrel
Dollar nears two-decade peaks as problems plague euro, yen
Euro is now perilously close to huge chart support levels stretching from $1.0500 down to a trough from 2017 at $1.0344
Gold falls to 2-month low on lofty dollar, imminent U.S. rate hike
Ukraine crisis, inflation worries drove Q1 gold demand - WGC
