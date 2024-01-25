Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3%

Dollar steady near 6-weeek highs ahead of US GDP; eyes on ECB meeting

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose 0.06% to 103.33 after dropping 0.2% on Tuesday

Oil prices rise on big draw in US crude stocks, China stimulus hopes

The March contract for Brent crude gained 20 cents, 0.3%, to $80.24 a barrel

US Stocks: S&P 500 ekes out another record high as Netflix and chipmakers leap

Microsoft hits record high, market value crosses $3trln

Gold hovers near one-week low; US data, ECB in focus

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,015.99 per ounce

Crypto hackers stole around $1.7bln in 2023: report

Cyber attacks have been a persistent challenge for the crypto industry

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon