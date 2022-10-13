Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data

The recession risks also fuelled concerns about demand for oil, and crude prices failed to bounce after the previous day's 2% fall

Oil prices shaky amid worsening demand outlook

U.S. crude futures fell 7 cents to trade at $87.20 per barrel

Gold in tight range as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

Gold to trade in $1,620-$1,740 range near-term- analyst

Fragile yen tests 1998 low, sterling cautiously steady

The yen is within a whisker away from its August 1998 low of 147.64 per dollar

