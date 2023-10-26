Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks slump to 11-mth lows as higher-for-longer rate fears persist

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end sharply lower as Alphabet disappoints, Treasury yields bounce

New home sales beat consensus, mortgage rates hit 23-year high

Oil steady as market eyes Middle East tensions, higher US crude stockpiles

Investors watch developments of Israel-Hamas conflict

Gold prices gain as Mideast worries dominate sentiment

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,985.89 per ounce

Dollar firms, yen weakens to intervention-wary level

The closely watched 150 threshold is perceived by investors as a danger zone that may trigger intervention from Japanese authorities

Crypto firms failing to spell out risks, says UK watchdog

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority had new powers from Oct. 8 to regulate cryptoasset promotions

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon