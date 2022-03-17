PHOTO
Asian stocks rally strongly as Fed hike, Ukraine talks boost sentiment
Treasury yields eased a little after spiking to nearly three-year highs overnight
Oil futures open higher on IEA supply warning
Front-month Brent crude futures were up about 66 cents, or 0.67%, to $98.68 a barrel
Gold flat as Fed rate hike, Ukraine peace talks dent appeal
Spot gold held its ground at $1,929.57 per ounce
Yen left behind as Fed begins hiking rate
The Fed has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018
