Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks rally strongly as Fed hike, Ukraine talks boost sentiment

Treasury yields eased a little after spiking to nearly three-year highs overnight

Oil futures open higher on IEA supply warning

Front-month Brent crude futures were up about 66 cents, or 0.67%, to $98.68 a barrel

Gold flat as Fed rate hike, Ukraine peace talks dent appeal

Spot gold held its ground at $1,929.57 per ounce

Yen left behind as Fed begins hiking rate

The Fed has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon