Asian stocks jump as US sticks to rate cut plan

Gold, Nikkei notch record highs

Yen jumps; Aussie gets a boost from strong jobs data

The yen gained more than 0.5% to 150.46 per dollar, reversing some of its heavy losses in the wake of the BOJ's policy pivot

Gold sprints to record high as Fed sticks to 2024 rate-cut view

Gold hits all-time high of $2,222.39/oz

Oil rebounds as U.S. crude, gasoline stockpile drops provide some support

Brent crude oil futures contract for May settlement rose 0.6%, or 52 cents, at $86.47 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall St ends higher as Fed keeps three rate cuts on the horizon

Fed holds rates steady as expected, keeps 3 rate cuts in sight

Crypto industry surveys US 2024 candidates, looking for friendly lawmakers

Pro-crypto non-profits have been appearing in greater numbers over the past few years, Buckley said

