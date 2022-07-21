Stocks bounce runs out of gas ahead of ECB

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%

Gold hits near one-year low on dollar strength, imminent rate hikes

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,693.90 per ounce

Oil prices edge lower as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $106.55 a barrel

Euro braces for ECB hike, Russian gas restart; yen eyes BOJ

The euro edged up 0.06% to $1.0188

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon