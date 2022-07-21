PHOTO
Stocks bounce runs out of gas ahead of ECB
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%
Gold hits near one-year low on dollar strength, imminent rate hikes
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,693.90 per ounce
Oil prices edge lower as demand concerns outweigh tight supply
Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $106.55 a barrel
Euro braces for ECB hike, Russian gas restart; yen eyes BOJ
The euro edged up 0.06% to $1.0188
