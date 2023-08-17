Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks hit 9-month lows on worries over China economy, US rates

Losses were broad-based across Asia Pacific on Thursday

US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes cloud outlook for rates

Fed policymakers divided in July over need for more rate hikes

Oil prices wobble on jitters over China economy, US rates path

Brent crude futures were up 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $83.53 a barrel

Dollar shines on US economic resilience; Aussie tumbles after employment data

The Australian dollar tumbled after the country's July employment unexpectedly fell while its jobless rate ticked up more than expected

Gold at five-month trough as US dollar, yields rise

Spot gold was subdued at $1,891.70 per ounce

Asset manager Valkyrie files for Ethereum-focused ETF with US SEC

After a brutal 2022, the cryptocurrency market is on a rebound as big asset managers

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon