Asian stocks hit 9-month lows on worries over China economy, US rates
Losses were broad-based across Asia Pacific on Thursday
US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes cloud outlook for rates
Fed policymakers divided in July over need for more rate hikes
Oil prices wobble on jitters over China economy, US rates path
Brent crude futures were up 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $83.53 a barrel
Dollar shines on US economic resilience; Aussie tumbles after employment data
The Australian dollar tumbled after the country's July employment unexpectedly fell while its jobless rate ticked up more than expected
Gold at five-month trough as US dollar, yields rise
Spot gold was subdued at $1,891.70 per ounce
Asset manager Valkyrie files for Ethereum-focused ETF with US SEC
After a brutal 2022, the cryptocurrency market is on a rebound as big asset managers
