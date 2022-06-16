Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares up after Fed lifts rates to tame inflation

U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994

Dollar off two-decade high as Fed delivers on 75bp hike

Markets had expected the 75 basis point hike and priced in several more after a surprisingly hot inflation reading last week

Oil rebounds after steep drop, underpinned by tight supplies

Brent crude futures rebounded $1.10, or 0.9%, to $119.61 a barrel

Gold steady after U.S. Fed cranks up interest rates

Spot gold was little changed at $1,832.86 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon