Asian shares track Wall Street higher; China deflation risks persist
Shares of Alibaba fell 5.2% as its third-quarter revenues missed estimates
US Stocks: S&P 500 closes at record high; earnings, rate outlook in focus
Ford shares rose 6% as the automaker increased its first-quarter dividend
Dollar oscillates on less dovish Fed comments; yuan steady after inflation data
Attention was also on inflation data out of China in the Asian morning
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip ahead of US weekly jobs report
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,037.80 per ounce
Oil edges up with slim progress in Gaza peace talks
Brent crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.28%, at $79.43 a barrel
Crypto ransom attack payments hit record $1bln in 2023 - Chainalysis
Scammers targeting institutions such as hospitals, schools and government offices for ransom pocketed $1.1 billion last year, compared with $567 million in 2022
