Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Oil markets open slightly lower as market weighs mixed supply signals

Brent futures were down 38 cents, or 0.35%, at $108.38 a barrel

Asian shares track Wall Street higher as U.S. yields stabilise

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early Asian trading

Gold set for weekly gain as Ukraine, inflation boost demand

Spot gold was little changed at $1,979.36 per ounce

Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.7120%

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon