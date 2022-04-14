PHOTO
Oil markets open slightly lower as market weighs mixed supply signals
Brent futures were down 38 cents, or 0.35%, at $108.38 a barrel
Asian shares track Wall Street higher as U.S. yields stabilise
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early Asian trading
Gold set for weekly gain as Ukraine, inflation boost demand
Spot gold was little changed at $1,979.36 per ounce
Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.7120%
