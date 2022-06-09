PHOTO
Asian shares slip, bond yields rise as investors await ECB
As investors guess at the size and pace of ECB tightening, they are also awaiting U.S. consumer price data on Friday
Oil extends gains on robust U.S. demand, China optimism
Brent crude futures for August rose 50 cents, or 0.4%, to $124.08 a barrel
Gold slips as rise in U.S. bond yields dent demand
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce
Yen extends slide, euro steady as all eyes on ECB meeting
ECB is all but certain to flag an end to its long-running asset purchase programme at the end of this month
