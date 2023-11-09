PHOTO
Asian shares rise as S&P 500 records longest win streak in two years
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, although up 4.6% so far this month
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq barely extend win streaks as investors eye yields, Fed comments
Warner Bros Discovery falls on disappointing outlook
Soybean futures hover near two-month peak as Chinese demand supports
Wheat fell, giving up some of previous session's gains, while corn eased
Oil ticks higher as markets shrug off China inflation data
Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.16 a barrel
Gold hovers near 3-week low as traders await Powell's remarks
Palladium languishes near five-year lows
Euro finds footing on hawkish policy remarks, lower energy prices
Commodity currencies slip with drop in oil price
