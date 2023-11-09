Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rise as S&P 500 records longest win streak in two years

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, although up 4.6% so far this month

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq barely extend win streaks as investors eye yields, Fed comments

Warner Bros Discovery falls on disappointing outlook

Soybean futures hover near two-month peak as Chinese demand supports

Wheat fell, giving up some of previous session's gains, while corn eased

Oil ticks higher as markets shrug off China inflation data

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.16 a barrel

Gold hovers near 3-week low as traders await Powell's remarks

Palladium languishes near five-year lows

Euro finds footing on hawkish policy remarks, lower energy prices

Commodity currencies slip with drop in oil price

