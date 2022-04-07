Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slip on hawkish Fed, dollar stands tall

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.53% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.9%

Gold edges lower as dollar gains on hawkish Fed minutes

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,922.08 per ounce

Oil gains $1 as emergency oil release seen as band-aid

Brent crude futures climbed $1.32, or 1.3%, to $102.39 a barrel

Dollar buoyant as Fed readies to step up inflation fight

The U.S. dollar index touched its highest since May 2020 overnight at 99.778

