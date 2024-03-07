Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rally on US rate relief, yen jumps on BOJ chatter

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%

Yen gains on chance of imminent BOJ pivot; dollar broadly lower

The Japanese currency rallied more than 0.5% to a high of 148.56 per dollar

Oil prices edge higher after US stocks build less than expected

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $83.11 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall Street indexes advance as Fed's Powell fuels hopes for rate cuts this year

Private payrolls rise less than expected in Feb - ADP

Gold at record levels as Powell says Fed cuts likely this year

Spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $2,146.29 per ounce

Sam Altman's eye-scanning Worldcoin banned in Spain

Worldcoin said in response to the ban that the AEPD was "circumventing EU law"

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon