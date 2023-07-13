PHOTO
Asian shares rally, dollar slides on bets Fed almost done hiking
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5%
US Stocks: Nasdaq leads Wall St to higher close as CPI report lifts sentiment
Nvidia in talks to become anchor investor in Arm IPO-sources
Dollar takes a beating as traders see US rates peaking
Dollar nursing losses after worst daily drop since Feb
Oil prices rise in early trade as US inflation cools
Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $80.17 per barrel
Gold near one-month high on hopes of Fed nearing end of rate hikes
Gold could still move all the way down to $1,800/oz- analyst
Crypto firm Circle to cut workforce, focus on core activities
The company joins a list of cryptocurrency firms that have announced layoffs this year
