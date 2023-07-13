Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rally, dollar slides on bets Fed almost done hiking

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5%

US Stocks: Nasdaq leads Wall St to higher close as CPI report lifts sentiment

Nvidia in talks to become anchor investor in Arm IPO-sources

Dollar takes a beating as traders see US rates peaking

Dollar nursing losses after worst daily drop since Feb

Oil prices rise in early trade as US inflation cools

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $80.17 per barrel

Gold near one-month high on hopes of Fed nearing end of rate hikes

Gold could still move all the way down to $1,800/oz- analyst

Crypto firm Circle to cut workforce, focus on core activities

The company joins a list of cryptocurrency firms that have announced layoffs this year

