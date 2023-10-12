Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rally as markets wager on Fed pivot; US inflation in focus

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7% to the highest level in three weeks

US Stocks: Wall Street advances as bond yields fall, investors digest Fed minutes

Fed minutes show cautious policy makers

Oil falls further on US stock build, easing supply concerns

Brent futures slipped by 41 cents, or 0.48%, to $85.41 a barrel

Gold firm ahead of US CPI data on cautious Fed approach

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,874.49 per ounce

Dollar hovers near two-week lows ahead of inflation data

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was at 105.67, not far from 105.55

Tearful Caroline Ellison calls FTX collapse a 'relief' at Sam Bankman-Fried trial

Ellison teared up describing the final days before the exchange declared bankruptcy in November 2022

