PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares rally as markets wager on Fed pivot; US inflation in focus
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7% to the highest level in three weeks
US Stocks: Wall Street advances as bond yields fall, investors digest Fed minutes
Fed minutes show cautious policy makers
Oil falls further on US stock build, easing supply concerns
Brent futures slipped by 41 cents, or 0.48%, to $85.41 a barrel
Gold firm ahead of US CPI data on cautious Fed approach
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,874.49 per ounce
Dollar hovers near two-week lows ahead of inflation data
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was at 105.67, not far from 105.55
Tearful Caroline Ellison calls FTX collapse a 'relief' at Sam Bankman-Fried trial
Ellison teared up describing the final days before the exchange declared bankruptcy in November 2022
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon