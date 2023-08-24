Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks track Wall Street rally as treasury yields retreat

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7%

Soft data drags back dollar ahead of Jackson Hole

The euro held at $1.0865 in early Asia trade

Oil prices fall on weak economic data, interest rate worry

Brent crude fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.94 a barrel

US Stocks: Indexes end sharply higher; AI chip maker Nvidia jumps again after the bell

Shares of Nvidia, which reported results after the closing bell, jumped 9%

Gold near 2-week highs as market eyes rate cues at Jackson Hole meet

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,917.50 per ounce

U.S. retail traders eye a fresh piece of the crypto derivatives pie

Crypto markets are excited by the possibility about the first regulated and listed crypto firm to offer futures trading to U.S. retail investors

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon