Asia stocks track Wall Street rally as treasury yields retreat
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7%
Soft data drags back dollar ahead of Jackson Hole
The euro held at $1.0865 in early Asia trade
Oil prices fall on weak economic data, interest rate worry
Brent crude fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.94 a barrel
US Stocks: Indexes end sharply higher; AI chip maker Nvidia jumps again after the bell
Shares of Nvidia, which reported results after the closing bell, jumped 9%
Gold near 2-week highs as market eyes rate cues at Jackson Hole meet
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,917.50 per ounce
U.S. retail traders eye a fresh piece of the crypto derivatives pie
Crypto markets are excited by the possibility about the first regulated and listed crypto firm to offer futures trading to U.S. retail investors
