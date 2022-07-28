PHOTO
Asia shares, bonds find some relief in Fed messaging
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5%
Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, U.S. inventories fall
Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $107.82 a barrel
Dollar hits three-week low to yen as Fed's Powell less hawkish than feared
The dollar was last down 0.81% at 135.50 yen
Gold gains as Fed's Powell offers respite from big rate hike jitters
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,737.44 per ounce
