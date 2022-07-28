Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia shares, bonds find some relief in Fed messaging

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5%

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, U.S. inventories fall

Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $107.82 a barrel

Dollar hits three-week low to yen as Fed's Powell less hawkish than feared

The dollar was last down 0.81% at 135.50 yen

Gold gains as Fed's Powell offers respite from big rate hike jitters

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,737.44 per ounce

