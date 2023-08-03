PHOTO
Asian shares hesitant after Wall Street sell-off, dollar buoyant
Asia shares extend risk-off for second day, dollar holds gains
US Stocks: Wall Street ends down, investors step back after Fitch US rating cut
Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+
Dollar stands tall as US economic resilience trumps fiscal uncertainty
The euro gained 0.06% to $1.0944, recouping some of its losses from the previous session
Oil rises marginally as markets weigh inventory data, US ratings downgrade
Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.32%, to $83.47 a barrel
Gold near 3-week lows as US data points to more Fed tightening
Spot gold was little changed at $1,935.20 per ounce
Kenya suspends crypto project Worldcoin over safety concerns
Kindiki said the government was concerned with Worldcoin's activities
