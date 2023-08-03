Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares hesitant after Wall Street sell-off, dollar buoyant

Asia shares extend risk-off for second day, dollar holds gains

US Stocks: Wall Street ends down, investors step back after Fitch US rating cut

Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+

Dollar stands tall as US economic resilience trumps fiscal uncertainty

The euro gained 0.06% to $1.0944, recouping some of its losses from the previous session

Oil rises marginally as markets weigh inventory data, US ratings downgrade

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.32%, to $83.47 a barrel

Gold near 3-week lows as US data points to more Fed tightening

Spot gold was little changed at $1,935.20 per ounce

Kenya suspends crypto project Worldcoin over safety concerns

Kindiki said the government was concerned with Worldcoin's activities

