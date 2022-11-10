Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6% in early trade

Crypto's FTX CEO looking at all options as Binance deal collapses

The cryptocurrency market has fallen by about two-thirds from its peak to $1.07 trillion

US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower after midterm election, CPI in focus

A better-than-expected showing by Democrats diminishing the prospect of a so-called red wave of Republican gains

Oil falls for a fourth day as China COVID concerns grow

Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.31 a barrel

Dollar advances ahead of inflation data; cryptos crumble

The greenback surged overnight against its peers and held to those gains in early Asia trade

Gold traders in wait-and-watch mode ahead of U.S. inflation data

Fed's Barkin: Inflation fight "may lead to a downturn"

