Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6% in early trade
Crypto's FTX CEO looking at all options as Binance deal collapses
The cryptocurrency market has fallen by about two-thirds from its peak to $1.07 trillion
US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower after midterm election, CPI in focus
A better-than-expected showing by Democrats diminishing the prospect of a so-called red wave of Republican gains
Oil falls for a fourth day as China COVID concerns grow
Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.31 a barrel
Dollar advances ahead of inflation data; cryptos crumble
The greenback surged overnight against its peers and held to those gains in early Asia trade
Gold traders in wait-and-watch mode ahead of U.S. inflation data
Fed's Barkin: Inflation fight "may lead to a downturn"
