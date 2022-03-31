Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks ease, oil sinks as U.S. weighs reserves release

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fe.ll 0.2%

Gold slips; set for best quarter in six as Ukraine crisis stokes demand

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,926.46 per ounce

Oil prices tumble more than $5 a barrel as Biden weighs massive reserves release

Brent futures were down $4.71, or 4.2%, to $108.58 a barrel

Euro holds at one-month high, yen set for worst month since 2016

The European single currency was at $1.1175 holding its highest in a month, having gained 1.7% so far this week

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon