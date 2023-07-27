PHOTO
Asian shares climb after Fed hikes as expected; eyes on Europe, Japan
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% while Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%
Dollar slips as Fed's rate-hike cycle seen ending
The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point
US Stocks: U.S. stocks close little changed as Fed leaves door open
Microsoft slides as AI spending grows faster than revenue
Oil up as supply tightness view offsets concerns from rate hikes
Brent crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $83.28 barrel
Gold prices hovers near week-high after Fed Chair Powell's statement
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,975.05 per ounce
US judge tightens Sam Bankman-Fried's bail, will consider jailing him
Kaplan imposed a "gag order" previously requested by prosecutors for the 31-year-old Bankman-Fried
