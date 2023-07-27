Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares climb after Fed hikes as expected; eyes on Europe, Japan

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% while Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%

Dollar slips as Fed's rate-hike cycle seen ending

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point

US Stocks: U.S. stocks close little changed as Fed leaves door open

Microsoft slides as AI spending grows faster than revenue

Oil up as supply tightness view offsets concerns from rate hikes

Brent crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $83.28 barrel

Gold prices hovers near week-high after Fed Chair Powell's statement

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,975.05 per ounce

US judge tightens Sam Bankman-Fried's bail, will consider jailing him

Kaplan imposed a "gag order" previously requested by prosecutors for the 31-year-old Bankman-Fried

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon