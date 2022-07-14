Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Oil prices tick down as inflation woes take centre stage

Brent crude futures for September fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $99.37 a barrel

Asian shares bruised as U.S. inflation data boosts recession fear

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1%

Dollar resumes relentless rise as inflation stokes Fed bets

The greenback charted new 24-year highs above 128 yen and edged back toward parity with the euro

Gold dips as red-hot U.S inflation stokes huge rate hike fears

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,731.19 per ounce

