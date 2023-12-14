Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian equities follow Wall Street higher; yields and dollar down

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.6%

Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

Markets are now pricing in around a 75% chance of a rate cut in March

Gold rises as Fed rate-cut prospects dent dollar, bond yields

U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hit 4-month low

Oil rises on Middle East worries, future cuts to borrowing costs

Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil

US Stocks: Dow ends at record high as Fed signals lower borrowing costs in 2024

Powell says Fed is "not likely" to hike further

IMF chief says rules, infrastructure needed to prevent crypto risks

Rules are not meant to "return us to a pre-crypto world, nor to squash innovation," she said

