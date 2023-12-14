PHOTO
Asian equities follow Wall Street higher; yields and dollar down
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.6%
Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year
Markets are now pricing in around a 75% chance of a rate cut in March
Gold rises as Fed rate-cut prospects dent dollar, bond yields
U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hit 4-month low
Oil rises on Middle East worries, future cuts to borrowing costs
Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil
US Stocks: Dow ends at record high as Fed signals lower borrowing costs in 2024
Powell says Fed is "not likely" to hike further
IMF chief says rules, infrastructure needed to prevent crypto risks
Rules are not meant to "return us to a pre-crypto world, nor to squash innovation," she said
