Asia stocks subdued after Powell testimony fails to surprise
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.17%, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.25%
US Stocks: Wall Street extends sell-off as Powell hints at further rate hikes
Crypto stocks gain as bitcoin breeches $30,000
Gold holds steady near 3-month lows, markets assess Powell's remarks
Gold little bit on the defensive, but hasn't collapsed - analyst
Dollar weakens as Powell's testimony offers little surprise; sterling steady
The euro rose to a more than one-month high of $1.09925, extending Wednesday's 0.65% jump
Oil steady after surprise dip in U.S. crude stocks offsets demand fears
U.S. oil stocks fall by 1.2 mln barrels - API
Bitcoin eyes third straight day of gains after touching two-month high
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last up 5.5% on Wednesday at 29,881.00
