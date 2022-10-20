PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks slide as investors lose risk appetite, yields rise
Wall Street snapped a two-day streak of gains on Wednesday
Oil prices start session mixed on uncertain demand, supply concerns
Brent crude futures for December settlement fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.13 a barrel
Dollar rides surge in Treasury yields, yen treads near key 150 level
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.05% to 113.04, after a nearly 1% surge overnight
Gold hits 3-week low on robust dollar, firmer yields
Gold will likely drop below Sept. low - analyst
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon