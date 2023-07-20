Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks gain; US futures slip after Netflix, Tesla earnings

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.53% higher

US Stocks: Stocks advance as earnings pick up; Dow notches 8th day of gains

Goldman shares climb on outlook

Aussie surges after strong jobs data; China's yuan jumps

Data out on Thursday showed that Australia's employment handily beat expectations for a second straight month in June

Gold hovers near 8-week high on hopes of Fed rate-hike pause

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,978.59 per ounce

Oil prices open lower on dollar strength, profit-taking

Brent futures dipped 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.32 a barrel

US SEC accepts six spot bitcoin ETF proposals for review

SEC also formally acknowledged applications from Bitwise, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Invesco for similar spot bitcoin ETFs

