PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares jump as investors anticipate smaller interest rate rises
Australia's resources-heavy share index advanced 0.81%, while Japan's Nikkei opened 0.09% lower
US Stocks: S&P 500 ends lower, snapping rally on mounting slowdown fears
Meta sinks after reporting third quarter results
Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse falls on poor earnings, volatile oil; Abu Dhabi up
Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were broadly stable moving in and out of negative territory
Oil prices continue climb on strong crude demand, weaker dollar
Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.94 a barrel
Dollar slips as bets mount for less hawkish Fed, euro above parity
The euro peaked at $1.00935 and sterling at $1.1645 in early Asia trade
Gold firms as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,669.16 per ounce
Wheat firms for second day on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans rises
Doubts over extension of Black Sea export corridor support wheat
Singapore central bank proposes measures on crypto trading, stablecoin
Asian financial hub had initially attracted major crypto businesses like Binance
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon