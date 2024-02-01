Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia ponders Fed fallout, bonds still bullish on rate cuts

Nikkei slips, S&P futures edge up after late slide

US Stocks: Wall St ends lower after Fed holds rates steady, rules out March rate cut

Fed holds key interest rate at 5.25%-5.50%

Dollar hovers near 7-week high as Fed cut bets shift to May

The dollar has been buoyed by U.S. economic data suggesting the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates

Gold climbs on hopes for sizeable Fed rate cuts this year

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,045.65 per ounce

Oil edges up on U.S. Fed rate signals, China property sector support

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.03 a barrel

FTX abandons efforts to restart its crypto exchange

FTX said that customers should not expect quick repayment

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon