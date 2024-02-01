PHOTO
Asia ponders Fed fallout, bonds still bullish on rate cuts
Nikkei slips, S&P futures edge up after late slide
US Stocks: Wall St ends lower after Fed holds rates steady, rules out March rate cut
Fed holds key interest rate at 5.25%-5.50%
Dollar hovers near 7-week high as Fed cut bets shift to May
The dollar has been buoyed by U.S. economic data suggesting the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates
Gold climbs on hopes for sizeable Fed rate cuts this year
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,045.65 per ounce
Oil edges up on U.S. Fed rate signals, China property sector support
Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.03 a barrel
FTX abandons efforts to restart its crypto exchange
FTX said that customers should not expect quick repayment
