Shareholders of Saudi Arabia’s Thimar Development Holding Company have asked for a vote on the dismissal of two non-executive board members.

The company said in a bourse filing that it had received a letter from a number of shareholders, who own more than five percent of the company’s capital, requesting an ordinary general assembly to vote on dismissing non-executive board members Ibrahim Abdul Karim Al-Mayouf and Sari Ibrahim Al-Mayouf.

The food and staples retailer announced last week that that its accumulated losses had reached 55 percent of its SAR 100 million capital ($26.67 million).

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

