The Egyptian Arabian (Themar) Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage’s (EAC) reported a 193.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to a statement.

The firm earned net profits of EGP 11.606 million, compared to EGP 3.954 million.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).