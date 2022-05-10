* Tata Motors Ltd is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on May 12.

* The Mumbai Maharashtra-based company is expected to report a 8.0% decrease in revenue to ₹815.734 billion from ₹886.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tata Motors Ltd is for earnings of 82 paisas per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of ₹15.28 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 23 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tata Motors Ltd is ₹550​, above​ its last closing price of ₹403.95. ​​​ * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Indian rupees). ​

All figures in Indian rupees unless otherwise stated.



