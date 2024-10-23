The spin-off will see 7.5m shares offered for a 30% free-float and deal is expected to reach up to US$250m-equivalent.

Parent Extra already trades on Tadawul with a market capitalisation of SR7.65bn (US$2.04bn).

UIHC is best known as the owner of Tasheel, one of Saudi’s largest non-banking financial institutions, which provides Islamic financing and buy now, pay later products.

It also owns Procco, which provides back-office services to Tasheel as well as remote processing, data backup and payment services to other clients.

For 2023, UIHC reported profit of SR212.2m from revenue of SR460.6m.

It maintained the second-largest market share among non-banking financial institutions in the consumer finance sector at 8.1%, based on financial statements. The sector is dominated by Al Rajhi Bank subsidiary Emkan with an 80.1% share.

Tadawul-listed Nayifat Finance ranks third with 6.5%. It has a SR1.68bn market capitalisation, representing a P/E multiple of 16.5 and 14 times on 2024 and 2025 numbers, respectively.

The company also cites MRNA, previously known as Morabaha Marina Financing Company, and Quara Finance Company as competitors.

MRNA listed last year in a SR312.9m IPO at SR14.60 per share and now trades at SR11.04, giving a market capitalisation of SR767.8m.

Quara listed on the Nomu growth market earlier this year in a SR39.8m offer but shares have been suspended from trading after it was unable to post interim financial results.

Saudi Arabia is seeing increased focus on sectors such as fintech and buy now, pay later firms, with bankers frequently reporting a desire from investors for more growth-focused stocks and boredom with the more typical oil and gas, real estate and banking sectors.

Insurance fintech Rasan's IPO was covered 129 times in its SR841m listing earlier this year and future IPOs are planned for buy now, pay later unicorns Tabby and Tamara.

Pre-marketing for UIHC runs until October 27 followed by bookbuilding from October 28 to November 4.

Pricing will be announced on November 12 and a retail offer of up to 10% runs from November 19–20.

Excess subscription refunds are due by November 28.

HSBC is lead manager, and joint bookrunner with EFG Hermes.

Source: IFR