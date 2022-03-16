Abu Dhabi – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has approved a cash dividend distribution of 4.75 fils per share or AED 5.34 billion for 2021.

The shareholders have agreed on the board's recommendation to distribute special cash dividends of 2 fils per share and final dividends of 1.10 fils per share, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's proforma consolidated profits attributable to the equity holders rose to AED 5.96 billion, compared to AED 2.78 billion in the earlier year.

